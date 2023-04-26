Nelson Mullins Opens Chicago Office With Benesch Team

By Tracey Read (April 26, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP announced Wednesday that it was continuing its Midwest expansion by adding seven litigation partners from Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP to launch a Chicago office and expand its Cleveland market....

