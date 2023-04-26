Troutman Pepper Adds Manatt Financial Regulatory Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (April 26, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper has hired a former Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP partner, who will continue his practice advising financial institutions and service companies on regulatory, enforcement and compliance matters, according to a Tuesday news release....

