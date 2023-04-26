Cos. Say New Oil Site Owner Is Holding Settlement Hostage

By Quinn Wilson (April 26, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The former owners of Southern California oil processing sites are accusing the new owner of holding settlement options hostage to wrongfully profit from their nearly quarter-century-long legal fight, and are imploring a federal court to reconsider enforcing the agreement, as the state attorney general intervenes....

