Advocacy Org. Attys Nab $333K In NH River Pollution Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 26, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Lawyers with the Conservation Law Foundation scored a truncated attorney award of roughly $333,000 for their work in securing a settlement with New Hampshire to reduce pollutants discharged by a fish hatchery when a federal judge ruled Wednesday that a chunk of their work "was of little to no benefit" to the overall outcome....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS