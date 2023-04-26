Paul Weiss-Advised Apollo Launches $4B Climate Strategy

By Tom Lotshaw (April 26, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management Inc., guided by Paul Weiss, said Wednesday it has formed a new investment vehicle called Apollo Clean Transition Capital that will help meet its goal of deploying $50 billion in clean energy and climate capital by 2027....

