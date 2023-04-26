7th Circ. Pauses Christian Teacher's Pronoun Firing Suit

By Emmy Freedman (April 26, 2023, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit pressed pause on an evangelical Christian teacher's challenge to the dismissal of his suit claiming he was unlawfully forced to resign because he wouldn't use transgender students' preferred pronouns, citing a pending religious bias case in the U.S. Supreme Court....

