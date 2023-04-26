FTC Fights Bid To Move La. Hospital Merger Notice Case

By Matthew Perlman (April 26, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission told a D.C. federal court Wednesday that its case alleging Louisiana Children's Medical Center and HCA Healthcare failed to report a $150 million deal should not be transferred to Louisiana where the hospital systems filed preemptive suits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS