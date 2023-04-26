Late Cancer Diagnosis Merits Med Mal Suit, NC Panel Told

By Hayley Fowler (April 26, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The daughter of a man whose cancer allegedly went misdiagnosed for over a year asked the North Carolina Appeals Court on Wednesday to revive her medical malpractice suit against several doctors and the hospital where he was treated, saying her experts were qualified to testify about the standard of care her father received....

