Texas Bankers Challenge CFPB New Small Biz Lending Rule

By Gina Kim (April 26, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The Texas Bankers Association is suing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Texas federal court, challenging a new rule requiring lenders to gather and report data on loan applications from minority, LGBTQ+ and women-owned small businesses, arguing the rule would overly burden and drive small lenders from the market....

