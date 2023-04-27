Insurers Want Out Of Contamination Suit Against Fertilizer Co.

By Jennifer Mandato (April 27, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Two FCCI Insurance units asked a Texas federal court to relieve them of any defense or indemnity obligations for a fertilizer manufacturer accused of violating state environmental laws, telling the court that coverage is barred because the underlying claims are outside their policies' scope....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS