Insurance Mogul Should Pay For Broken Vow, NC Panel Told

By Travis Bland (April 26, 2023, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A group of insolvent insurers told the North Carolina Court of Appeals on Tuesday that a trial court improperly denied them fraud damages despite finding that embattled mogul Greg Lindberg and his related companies broke their promise to help safeguard policyholder funds....

