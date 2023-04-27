W.Va. Tells 4th Circ. Transgender Sports Ban Is Constitutional

By David Steele (April 27, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- West Virginia and co-defendants in a challenge to the state's transgender school sports ban have told the Fourth Circuit only "biological sex" is protected by the U.S. Constitution and Title IX, not gender identity, and that it should uphold a lower court's decision in the state's favor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS