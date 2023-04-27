Weil Leads Genstar Capital In Clinching $12.6B Fund XI

By Elaine Briseño (April 27, 2023, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Advised by Weil Gotshal, private equity firm Genstar Capital has closed its prodigious Genstar Capital Partners Fund XI, securing $12.6 billion in commitments that will be used to make investments in middle-market companies in North America, according to a Thursday statement....

