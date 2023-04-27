Exxon Says Top Court Ruling Boosts Case Against Cuban Co.

By Ivan Moreno (April 27, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. told the D.C. Circuit this week a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision holding that sovereign immunity applies only to civil cases bolsters its lawsuit alleging a Cuban state-owned company owes it at least $71 million for properties seized during the Fidel Castro regime....

