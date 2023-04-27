US To Open Migrant Processing Sites In Colombia, Guatemala

By Britain Eakin (April 27, 2023, 11:13 AM EDT) -- The U.S. will establish regional processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala to prescreen refugees for admission, with Canada and Spain agreeing to accept some referrals from the centers, three senior Biden administration officials announced Thursday....

