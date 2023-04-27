Security Co. Calls $16.3M Judgment Invalid In Investor Suit

By Lauren Castle (April 27, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Taiwanese security system manufacturer and its CEO told the Texas Supreme Court that a $16.3 million judgment against them in an investor lawsuit is invalid because a trial court issued the decision while an appeal over jurisdiction was pending before an intermediate appellate court....

