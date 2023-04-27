Chamberlain Gains Some Ground At Fed. Circ. In Door IP Row

By Adam Lidgett (April 27, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has backed a U.S. International Trade Commission finding that certain garage door components imported by Nortek Inc. and its affiliates infringed a patent held by The Chamberlain Group Inc., and the court threw out a finding that Nortek didn't infringe a second patent and said another infringement allegation had to go since a third patent had expired. ...

