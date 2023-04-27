Washington Panel Mulls Airbnb Ordinance In Property Row

By Greg Lamm (April 27, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Washington appellate judges seemed skeptical Thursday of a couple's contention that their Airbnb rental should be permitted under grandfather and safe-harbor provisions in a 2021 local short-term-rental ordinance, with the judges considering a county's argument that the couple's operation was illegal when it started in 2019....

