NC Health System Must Face Revamped Monopoly Claims

By Hayley Fowler (April 27, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A state business court judge on Thursday allowed a group of North Carolina residents to move forward with certain monopoly claims against a regional hospital system accused of driving up the cost of medical care, finding the amended suit made a sufficient showing of unfair market dominance for inpatient health care services....

