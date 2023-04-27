3rd Circ. Revives Ex-NJ Court Worker's Retaliation Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 27, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel on Thursday resurrected a Black former New Jersey Judiciary employee's suit claiming she was suspended for accusing supervisors of discrimination in state court, finding a four-week gap between developments in her state court case and her suspension was small enough to suggest they were connected....

