Lawyer Hotline Was 'Massive' Fraud Scheme, Mich. AG Says

By Emily Sawicki (April 27, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that more than 40 charges had been filed against six suspects in a "massive" auto insurance fraud scheme perpetrated in the state, following a yearslong FBI investigation that resulted in separate federal charges....

