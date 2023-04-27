Nebraska Can't Take Cut Of Tribe's Tobacco Sales, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (April 27, 2023, 11:46 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska federal judge handed the Winnebago Tribe's tobacco companies a partial win Thursday in their lawsuit seeking to block the state from funneling their revenues to a state public-health fund, finding the state can't collect revenues from tobacco products sold on the Winnebago Reservation, but it can elsewhere....

