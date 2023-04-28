SEC Claims Colo. Man Gained $1M in Hotel Investment Fraud

By Katryna Perera (April 28, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed in a new suit that a Colorado-based business development executive defrauded investors out of over $1 million by soliciting them to buy promissory notes from a luxury travel company that was operated by a convicted felon....

