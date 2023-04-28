Shell Urges Sanctions For Enviro Group In Conn. Climate Suit

By Brian Steele (April 28, 2023, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Shell Oil Co. and two subsidiaries have urged a Connecticut federal judge to impose sanctions on an environmental group that is suing them over allegedly inadequate climate change preparation at a storage terminal in New Haven, arguing that Conservation Law Foundation Inc. filed an "abusive" motion to punish the defendants amid a dispute over deposition scheduling....

