Wells Fargo Can't Subpoena Ex-Plaintiffs In Class Action

By Katryna Perera (April 28, 2023, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo can't subpoena documents from 11 former plaintiffs in a proposed class action that accuses the bank of knowingly helping an attorney run a Ponzi scheme, a Nevada federal judge ruled, reasoning that discovery generally isn't allowed from absent class members....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS