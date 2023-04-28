Meta, Microsoft Warn EU Data Ruling Could Disrupt Services

By Allison Grande (April 28, 2023, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has joined Meta Platforms Inc. in cautioning that they may soon be unable to offer their popular services in the European Union if policymakers don't finalize a revised trans-Atlantic data transfer framework before the anticipated May 12 release of a decision to further restrict Meta from sending personal data to the U.S. ...

