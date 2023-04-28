Blackstone Sells Japan Logistics Assets For $800M

By Al Barbarino (April 28, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Blackstone Real Estate said Friday that it had sold a portfolio of six logistics assets in Japan to Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC for more than $800 million, in what the private equity giant said was one of the largest logistics portfolio transactions ever reported in Japan. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS