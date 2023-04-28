Cab Rank Rule Is 'A Bedrock Obligation,' Bar Chair Says

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 28, 2023, 6:26 PM BST) -- Chair of the Bar Nick Vineall said Friday that the so-called cab rank rule is "here to stay" and anyone who breaches it should be disciplined, after more than 170 members of the profession declared they would refuse to prosecute environmental activists or work on behalf of new fossil fuel projects....

