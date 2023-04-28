Colo. Judge Won't Block Abortion 'Reversal' Ban

By Ali Sullivan (April 28, 2023, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Friday refused to block enforcement of a recent Colorado law barring treatments to "reverse" medication abortions, rejecting a plea from a Catholic clinic that said state officials' promise to not enforce the ban until regulators weigh the treatment was not concrete enough....

