What Difference Does A Day Make? $180M In Contract Case

By Lauren Castle (April 28, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that Apache Corp.'s right to continue drilling in part of a large ranch expired on Jan. 1, 2016 — and not the day before — leaving the oil exploration company potentially off the hook for $180 million in breach of contract claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS