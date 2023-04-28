In Australia, Katy Perry Loses TM Battle To ... Katie Perry

By Andrew Karpan (April 28, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A designer in Sydney who uses the name Katie Perry has won a trademark dispute with pop singer Katy Perry in a row that an Australian federal judge called "a tale of two women, two teenage dreams and one name."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS