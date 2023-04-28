Zendesk Shareholders Sue In Chancery For Books On Buyout

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 28, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Former stockholders of Zendesk Inc. have sued the company in Delaware's Court of Chancery, claiming that it breached an agreement to provide them with corporate records about its $77.50-per-share sale in November 2022 to private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira Advisers LLC....

