Data Center Co. Internap Files Ch. 11 With Over $100M Debt

By Rick Archer (April 28, 2023, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Data center operator Internap Holding filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Friday with nearly $128 million in debt, saying its second bankruptcy filing in three years was a step in its evolution to a stand-alone cloud business....

