DOJ Reaches $795K Deal In Ex-Atty's Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Ryan Boysen (April 28, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A Black attorney has reached a $795,000 settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section, after claiming in a lawsuit that her former employer fired her over unfounded and racially tinged fears that giving birth would interfere with her work....

