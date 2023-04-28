Princeton Beats Religious Bias Suit Over COVID Policies

By Patrick Hoff (April 28, 2023, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Princeton University doesn't have to face a former budget analyst's suit claiming she was unlawfully terminated for refusing to comply with COVID-19 safety measures, with a New Jersey federal judge ruling Friday the ex-worker failed to show that a sincere religious belief prevented her from complying with the policies....

