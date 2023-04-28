Broken Campaign Promises May Hurt Biden's Reelection Bid

By Britain Eakin (April 28, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden ran his election campaign in 2020 on a strong agenda of humane immigration policies in direct opposition to former President Donald Trump's approach, but his embrace of some of his predecessor's policies could hurt his reelection bid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS