SEC Wants More Input On Beneficial Ownership Proposal

By Jessica Corso (April 28, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it would give the public more time to weigh in on a proposal to require large investors to more quickly disclose their stakes in a company, noting that the rule would have an uncertain impact on the campaigns of activist shareholders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS