Fla. Senate OKs Bill That Limits Historic Preservation

By Nathan Hale (April 28, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Florida Senate on Friday passed a bill that limits local control over the demolition and replacement of certain buildings in coastal flood zones despite concerns it will put the preservation of thousands of historic properties in jeopardy, including the famed art deco hotels along Miami Beach's Ocean Drive....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS