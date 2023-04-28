Prosecutors Urge NLRB To Revisit Solicitation, Email Rules

By Jessica Mach (April 28, 2023, 9:39 PM EDT) -- In a brief challenging parts of a National Labor Relations Board judge's ruling, agency prosecutors urged the board Friday to overturn a series of precedents governing union access to employer property, employees' right to use company email accounts for organizing, the definition of "solicitation" and more....

