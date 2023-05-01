Prosecutor Pointers: Persuade Jury While Admitting Evidence

By Raam Wong (May 1, 2023, 2:51 PM EDT) -- As broader societal trends like political polarization, the spread of misinformation and rapid technological advances increasingly enter the courtroom, trial attorneys may need to adapt their approach. In this Expert Analysis series, prosecutors share practice tips — some time-tested, some newly updated — for every stage of the jury trial, from voir dire to closing statements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS