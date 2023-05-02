Dell Spinoff Owes $85M, Not $236M, After Patent Fight Retrial

By Andrew Karpan (May 2, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal retrial over patents that cover new ways of designing virtual environments has resulted in a nearly $85 million jury verdict against Dell spinoff VMware — more than $150 million less than in the first trial, and significantly less than requested of jurors....

