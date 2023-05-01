Cooley-Led Biotech Firm Launches Plans For $350M IPO

By Tom Zanki (May 1, 2023, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Inflammatory-disease focused drug developer Acelyrin Inc. set a price range on an estimated $350 million initial public offering on Monday, eyeing potentially the largest biotechnology IPO since June 2021, represented by Cooley LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS