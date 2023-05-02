5th Circ. Mulls Standing In Highland Capital Ch. 11 Suits

By Catherine Marfin (May 1, 2023, 11:25 PM EDT) -- An investment firm controlled by Highland Capital Management LP's former CEO James Dondero urged the Fifth Circuit on Monday to find a district court improperly denied its challenge to fee claims by law firms and other professionals in Highland's Chapter 11 plan, in one of two standing-based appeals stemming from the hedge fund management company's bankruptcy....

