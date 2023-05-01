Senate GOP Warns Auto Safety Chief To Back Off EV Mandate

By Linda Chiem (May 1, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Senate Republicans told the acting chief of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday to reevaluate setting stricter fuel economy standards that would accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, signaling they would not stand for new regulations that eliminate gas-powered vehicles....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS