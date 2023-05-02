No Sanctions For Failed Class In Hospital Antitrust Suit

By Nadia Dreid (May 2, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Two people who filed an antitrust suit against hospital group Health First may not have been qualified to represent the class they were proposing, but that wasn't enough to make a Florida federal judge sanction them for bringing the claims to begin with....

