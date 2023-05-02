Satanists 'Demonize' Boston's Prayer Process, Judge Told

By Chris Villani (May 2, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The city of Boston and a satanic temple suing for the right to bless council meetings have traded bids for a pretrial win, with the city arguing the temple wants to "demonize" its selection process and the temple asserting the city's prayer scheme is an unconstitutional quid pro quo....

