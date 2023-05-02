Ga. Justices To Review Fight Over Hospital Change

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 2, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to weigh in on a dispute between hospitals that will determine whether WellStar Windy Hill Hospital needs a new certificate of need from the state to convert its long-term care beds to short-stay acute care beds. Oral arguments are slated for August 2023, according to court documents. ...

