State Farm Says It Won't Defend Ore. Landlord In Bias Suit

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 2, 2023, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A State Farm unit doesn't want to defend an Oregon company and its manager against claims of racial and gender discrimination made by the manager's tenants, claiming the lawsuit does not allege any bodily injury, property damage, personal injury or loss that would trigger coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS