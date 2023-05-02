Judge Skeptical Rover Dog Sitters Entitled To Workers' Comp

By Greg Lamm (May 2, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington State Court of Appeals judge expressed skepticism on Tuesday at the state labor department's argument that Rover.com's dog walkers, pet sitters and groomers are actually employees covered by a workers' compensation program because a terms-of-service contract is the same as an employment contract....

