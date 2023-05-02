Museum Fired Worker For Questioning DEI Policies, Suit Says

By Emmy Freedman (May 2, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An art museum in Connecticut told a worker to do some self-reflecting after she sent an email questioning its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and then fired her because of her views, according to a complaint filed in federal court....

